WASHINGTON — At Sen. John McCain’s memorial Saturday at the National Cathedral in Washington DC, the late Senator's daughter mourned the passing of "American greatness."

In her eulogy, Meghan McCain took a direct jab at President Trump and his campaign motto without repeating it.

“The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again, because America was always great,” she said.

She said her father was "the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly, nor the opportunistic appropriation of those who lived lives of comfort and privilege while he suffered and served."

On Friday, Meghan McCain gained attention after social media users noted the look on on her face as Vice President Mike Pence spoke during a memorial service for her father in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Friday.

Meghan McCain's eyes appeared to snap on Pence during his remarks. Some on Twitter described as a "side-eye."

It's no secret that there is little love lost between the McCains and President Donald Trump. Trump was not invited to McCain's memorial services, making the president's loyal VP the highest-ranking member of the White House present at the Capitol ceremony.

On Saturday Meghan McCain also noted her father's breeding as son and grandson of admirals, accomplishments across the world and tenderness as a father despite his tribulations.

“My father had every reason to think the world was an awful place … my father had every reason to think the world was worth leaving," she said. "He did not think those things.”

She finished off her emotional tribute by recounting her father’s final moments beside his beloved Oak Creek.

“An old man shook off a scars of battle one last time and arose a new man to pilot one last flight,” she said through deep sobs. “Up and up, busting clouds left and right – straight on through to the Kingdom of Heaven. He slipped the earthly bonds, put out his hand and touched the face of God”.

