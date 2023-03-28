1 millionaire but no jackpot winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

While nobody hit the jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, one player did win $1 million.

WASHINGTON — After a historic set of jackpot lottery wins earlier this year, the Mega Millions prize is on the rise again.

Tuesday's drawing offered a $322 million jackpot with a cash option of $170.1 million. Players must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball to win the grand prize.

The winning numbers for March 27 were 2-3-18-32-68 and the Mega Ball 24.

While nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday's drawing, one player in California did win $1 million by matching all the numbers except the Mega Ball.

Friday's jackpot now rises to $355 million, with a cash option of $187.6 million.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a total of four times, including a whopping $1.34 billion prize won in Maine. The month set a record for the lottery game, which had never seen four wins in a single month.

What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?

The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would have been around $170 million.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?