For the first time, meat has been produced in space without the need for slaughter.

Israel-based startup Aleph Farms announced that meat has been processed 248 miles above the Earth on the International Space Station through the use of a 3D bioprinter.

Aleph says the process involves mimicking the national process of muscle-tissue regeneration that occurs in a cow's body, but doing it under controlled conditions.

The Guardian reports bovine cells were harvested on Earth and taken to the space station. They were then grown into muscle tissue using the bioprinter.

The company says this breakthrough has significant implications for life on Earth. It can help solve the problem of food shortages as the population increases. It can also be a major step in the battle against climate change. Aleph says it can cut down on waste to land and water, as well as curbing pollution.

"This joint experiment marks a significant first step toward achieving our vision to ensure food security for generations to come, while preserving our natural resources," Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, said in a statement.

It can also serve as a way to feed astronauts on long-distance space missions such as those planned for Mars.