Congresswoman Martha McSally has won the Republican primary for Arizona's open U.S. Senate seat.

She defeated former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in Tuesday's primary.

McSally is an Air Force veteran who was the first female fighter pilot to fly in combat. She's represented a southern Arizona district covering parts of Tucson and rural Cochise County since 2015.

Many political observers predicted McSally would emerge as the nominee with Ward and Arpaio splitting the state's most conservative voters.

Arizona has an open Senate seat this cycle after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake decided to not run for re-election. The seat is considered a key pickup for Democrats in their bid to take control of the chamber

Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema has won her party's nomination for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat, a largely expected victory for the centrist.

Sinema defeated community activist Deedra Abboud in Tuesday's primary. This November she'll face Republican Rep. Martha McSally.

Sinema is currently serving her third term in the House.

In her Senate campaign, Sinema focused on affordable health care and her willingness to work across the aisle. She had a significant cash advantage and deep well of establishment support.

Governor

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has defeated a Republican challenger in the primary round of his re-election bid.

In Tuesday's primary, Ducey bested a more conservative GOP candidate, former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who had little funding and campaign resources.

Ducey's re-election effort has focused on border security and job creation. He's touted the new law enforcement collaboration effort called the Border Strike Force as well as multiple companies that have located in Arizona during his first term.

Education professor and military veteran David Garcia is the Democratic nominee. He beat state Sen. Steve Farley and Kelly Fryer, former CEO of the YWCA Southern Arizona.

Garcia emphasizes increasing funds for public schools and establishing more sustainable energy sources. He's a professor at the education school at Arizona State University and a fourth-generation Arizona resident.

Garcia has also pointed out the historical relevance of his candidacy: A Latino hasn't won statewide office in Arizona since Gov. Rául Castro was elected in 1974.

Garcia emerged as the front-runner in the primary this summer. The Republican Governors Association already as aired attack ads against Garcia linking him to calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

