A Mattie's Call has been issued for an elderly Floyd County man who's been missing since Monday.

Floyd Police said 76-year-old Troy Lee Turner left his home in Silver Creek around 11 a.m. and was traveling to Dawsonville. However, he never arrived to his destination and they are afraid he may have gotten lost.

Turner's family told police that he has dementia and has gotten lost in the past.

Turner was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. He may also have on a Tractor Supply hat.

He was last seen driving a blue 1990 Chevrolet c1500 and his tag number reads PCD8549.

Anyone with information on Turner's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

