The man who was caught on video climbing down a 19-story Philadelphia apartment building during a fire says he was trying to help his mother on the 15th floor.

In an interview with WPVI, Jermaine said his mother was immobile and unable to escape the fire. When he heard what was happening to her apartment building, Jermaine rushed over to help, but was blocked by police from using the elevator or the stairs.

"I took it upon myself cause that's my mother. There's no limits. That's my mother," Jermaine told WPVI.

Even after sustaining a hip injury earlier in the day, Jermaine used his childhood roof jumping skills to climb the side of the building. With wire cutters in hand, Jermaine planned to make an opening in a gate so firefighters could save his mother.

After climbing to the 15th floor, Jermaine said his mother Sheila was shocked to see him.

"She's not surprised by the things that I do for her," Jermaine said. "She knows I'll go over and beyond for her."

RELATED: Video shows man climbing down Philly high-rise to escape a fire

RELATED: Philadelphia moves to fire 13 officers over Facebook posts

After learning the fire was contained, Jermaine proceeded to climb back down the building.

Jermaine was worried he could be arrested once back on the ground, but an understanding officer let him go.

However, Jermaine never worried about the consequences, instead he was just trying to help a loved one.

"When your adrenaline pumping and your mom up there, you do anything you can," Jermaine said.