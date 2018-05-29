PORTLAND, Ore. – The daughter of a man stabbed in Northeast Portland on Sunday night says her father was left to die by a violent homeless man after told the man not to camp in his neighborhood.

Portland police officers responded to a reported stabbing on Sunday just before 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed, according to a Portland Police Bureau press release. The victim was taken to Legacy Emanuel hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday morning, police said they identified the suspect as 25-year-old Todd Schnieder. He was charged with assault and taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Kayla McNeel says her father, Kacey, is the victim in the attack.

“He was stabbed 17 times last night and left to die by a homeless man," McNeel posted on her Facebook page.

She said her father was stabbed in the lungs, stomach, back, mouth, eye and back of head, after he told the suspect not to camp in his neighborhood.

“All because he told a homeless man he couldn’t camp in his neighborhood. The City of Portland has allowed this to happen and this is just the beginning of my fight. When will it stop?” McNeel said.

McNeel said Schnieder should be charged with attempted murder.

KGW has reached out to the Portland Police Bureau for comment.

McNeel set up a GoFundMe account for her father to raise money for his medical care. She said her father is a single man who lives alone, and the fund will also help with a meal service while he recovers.

