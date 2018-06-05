A puppy that fell in a storm drain has a new lease on life.

According to NDTV in India, it took just a few hours for Milind Raj to put together the parts necessary to rescue the puppy. Raj attached a robotic arm to a drone with an onboard computer that recognizes and safely grabs animals. Other technology attached to the drone monitored the puppy's breathing and heart rate.

After being rescued, the puppy vomited plastic packets and filth ingested while in the 20-foot ditch for at least two days.

This story has a happy ending, though. Raj adopted the puppy and named it Lifted.

© 2018 KENS