LEBANON, Tenn. — Wilson County Sheriff Robert Ryan said it was "one of the craziest things I've seen."

A man lit up a marijuana joint while in court, WTVF reports.

The man, Spencer Alan Boston, was facing a marijuana possession charge.

Sheriff Ryan says Boston approached the bench to discuss his sentence and that's when he pulled the joint from his pocket and lit up in front of the judge.

Court officers then led Boston out of the court as he made statements about his desire to see marijuana legalized in Tennessee.

Boston was booked on a second charge of simple possession and received ten days for contempt of court.

