ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) — A 22-year-old Arizona man was arrested early Monday after he falsely told guests at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort that there was an active shooter inside the hotel to get reactions out of them, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

CBS affiliate WKMG reports that shortly after midnight, a hotel employee reported to her manager that Dillion Burch told her he had told guests that the resort was locked down because of a shooter. She said Burch told her he made the claims while recording a video for his YouTube channel.

When the manager approached Burch and asked him why, he said he was working on a school project in which he had to record people's reactions when they find out an emergency is happening, deputies said. Other guests said an intoxicated man told them there was an active shooter, or some other emergency, and that they needed to evacuate. He later admitted that it was a joke, the witnesses told deputies.

According to the report, the manager told Burch he couldn't do that and that deputies were on their way to talk to him.

