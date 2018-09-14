GILBERT, Arizona (CBS) -- An Arizona man is facing felony fraud and sex abuse charges after claiming he had a genetic condition and required special care, including diaper changes and assistance bathing.

Police arrested Paul Anthony Menchaca, 30, at his parents’ home last Thursday.

The Chandler Unified School District has confirmed that Menchaca used to work for the district. Officials say he worked there for the last two years in support staff positions, and that he resigned Aug. 31.

According to investigators, the first of Menchaca's three alleged victims, all women, responded in early May to an ad on CareLinx.com, which describes itself as “a nationwide caregiver marketplace” designed to help families “easily find, hire, manage and pay licensed caregivers online.”

Investigators said the caregiver agreed to be paid by somebody named Amy, supposedly the mother of a man with Down syndrome. That man was later identified as Menchaca. The caregiver said she provided the requested care – help bathing and diaper change – on 30 separate occasions at places in Gilbert and Chandler, not Menchaca’s home.

According to court documents, that caregiver recalled five “… separate incidents when [Menchaca] aggressively said his genitals were not cleaned enough ….”

MORE: Read the full story at CBS Arizona

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved