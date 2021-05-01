Don't call the IRS about your stimulus check status, agency says

$600 stimulus payments are being sent out automatically, so Americans are asked to not contact the IRS looking for the money.

HOUSTON — Searches are up across the country for IRS local offices and IRS phone numbers as people try to track down the status of their second stimulus payment.

Many are looking for answers after their online stimulus tracker status came up with an error or a different bank account than their own.

Others want to know why they didn't get extra money for having a child or dependent.

Here's the problem: the IRS currently discourages you calling them about issues tracking your payment.

"The IRS emphasizes that there is no action required by eligible individuals to receive this second payment," the agency recently said in a statement. "The payments are automatic, and people should not contact their financial institutions or the IRS with payment timing questions."

To track the status of the payments, the IRS re-launched the Get My Payment tool Monday. But there may be some delays initially due to high demand.

Trying to reach a local IRS office or visit one in-person?

IRS taxpayer centers operate by appointment only, according to the agency's website. You can learn more about finding the office closest to you (via ZIP code) and how to schedule an appointment here.

Need a phone number? The IRS offers this page with various phone numbers, but be warned none of them are specifically offered for any issues related to stimulus payments.