Grab your telescopes and look out for Saturn.

Saturn will reach opposition Tuesday. That means Saturn, Earth and the sun will all be in a straight line with Earth in the middle.

Opposition provides the best and closest views of Saturn and several of its moons. While you will be able to spot the planet with your eyes, you may want to use a telescope to spot Saturn's largest moon: Titan. Titan is 50% larger than Earth's moon and is just one of Saturn's 62 confirmed moons.

Saturn is so bright during opposition because the sun reflects off of Saturn's rings tilted at 26.6 degrees.