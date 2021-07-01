Local lawmakers reflect on riot at US Capitol

Texas lawmakers witnessed Wednesday's violence first-hand, from inside the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON — From inside the U.S. Capitol, Houston-area lawmakers witnessed Wednesday's violence first-hand.

“The next thing I know there are people banging trying to breach that door, kicking the door," Rep. Troy Nehls said.

Just three days after he was sworn in, Nehls tweeted a picture of himself helping barricade the doors to the House Chamber.

“It’s unacceptable, we should be able to protest and express our point of view without getting violent," he said.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher said she was in the House gallery and had to duck down for safety.

“What we say and what we do, our actions both as leaders and as citizens matter and what we saw today was an attack on all of us," Fletcher said.

Many took to Twitter, Sen. Ted Cruz and Representative Sheila Jackson Lee tweeting denounced the violence. However, there were some like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn who stayed silent.

Rep. Al Green told KHOU the blame falls at the top.

“We have persons who are trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of power and the effort is being led by the President of the United States of America," Green said.

Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, Representative Michael McCaul, says Wednesday's events should be investigated and prosecuted. He also said President Donald Trump needs to do more.

“He controls these protesters, I know he did go on the air and tell them to go home but this needs to stop, the violence needs to stop,” McCaul said.

KHOU 11 News reached out to both Abbott and Cornyn directly. Cornyn's office said he wasn't available for comment and Abbott's office sent us this statement: