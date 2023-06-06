One of the greatest soccer players in history joining Major League Soccer

The Argentina great, fresh off winning the World Cup in December, was essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain.

WASHINGTON — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer.

After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

That likely will soon change. One of Inter Miami's owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

It was widely believed that Messi eventually would choose to play for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, following fellow great and his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo to a nation where some clubs now are funded by the state’s sovereign wealth fund. Going back to Barcelona, a storied franchise that he spent most of his career with, was another possibility.

But in the end, he made the call that surprised many. Messi is joining MLS.

The Argentina great, fresh off winning the World Cup in December, was essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi's announcement of a move to MLS is a major boost for American soccer, which has attracted superstars like Pele, Beckham and Thierry Henry over the years, but signing Messi was believed to require something creative from both the league and the Miami team.

A Tuesday report from the Athletic reported the potential deal to bring Messi to MLS involved contributions from the league's two biggest commercial partners.

The most recent post on Messi's Instagram account was on May 28 and shows him playing for PSG. He won't be there next season, that's for sure. He played his last game — to a backdrop of jeers — for the French team on Saturday.

When will Messi play his first game in MLS?

It's not yet known when Messi will make his Major League Soccer debut.