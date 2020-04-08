Lebanese community in Houston ready to help after deadly blast rocks Beirut

Members of the Lebanese community in Houston are reaching out to loved ones to make sure they're OK after the deadly blast rocked their homeland.

HOUSTON — Members of Houston’s Lebanese community are scrambling to get in contact with loved ones in Beirut after powerful explosions rocked the capital city on Tuesday. Dozens were killed and at least 3,000 were injured.

"It’s like my heart is not stopping, because I don’t know, did I forget anyone?” Christine Achkar said when she was checking on her loved ones after she got the news.

Achkar grew up in Beirut and now lives in Houston. She's a fitness and wellness expert and said her mother, sisters and brothers still live near the port where the explosions took place.

She said the family printing business is in shambles and her mother’s home is badly damaged, too.

Her mother described the blast to her over the phone.

"She said it was like a Hiroshima feeling,” Achkar said.

She also said her nephew was injured.

“My sister's son has glass scattered on his skin, so he was bleeding," Achkar said.

But she said other than the minor injuries, her family and friends are OK.

A Houston cancer doctor was also checking on loved ones in Beirut after the blast. Dr. Philip Salem grew up in Beirut and now runs a cancer treatment center in Houston.

"My prayer goes to my people in Lebanon. I hope the Lord will bless them and protect them," Salem said.

Salem found out some of his relatives were injured, but thankfully, only minor injuries. He now expects the Lebanese community in Houston to send help to Beirut.