Woman suing supermarket after being accused of shoplifting, tased in front of children

Tawanda Crowell ended up spending 24 hours in jail, even after the officers saw the receipt showing she purchased the items, her attorney says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A news conference was held in Jacksonville Thursday to announce an update in a lawsuit against Publix that reportedly involves its reported use of off-duty uniformed police to work in its stores.

Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Steve Combs and Jamie Holland hosted the event on behalf of Tawanda Crowell.

The legal team alleges that Publix hires off-duty uniformed police to work in its stores but doesn't provide any training specific to working in a retail environment.

The legal team said that Crowell, a black woman, went into a Publix store and bought dinner for her goddaughter that she was raising, as well as her nieces.

When she returned to her car she was reportedly accosted by one of these armed police officers.

Crowell reportedly told the officer that he lacked probable cause to ask for her grocery receipt and she did not give it to him. She was Tased and knocked to the ground in front of her young goddaughter and nieces, the lawsuit alleges.

Crump says that although the arresting officer found the receipt verifying her purchase of the food, she was still arrested and was jailed for 24 hours.

The legal team announced that it will be investigating Publix’s use of armed police officers, allegations that the grocer doesn't provide additional training to off-duty officers.

Publix's communications director for Florida writes to First Coast News in an email: "We do not comment on pending litigation."

First Coast News is working to get a copy of the lawsuit as well as a statement from Publix.