JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Large flames and a plume of smoke were visible for miles following a vehicle fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near Denver West Parkway.
Sky9 video showed piles of wood on the highway, multiple semi-trucks and at least two SUVs on fire beneath an overpass on I-70.
West Metro Fire tweeted there are "at least two injuries" in wake of the crash, and that firefighters from several agencies are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze.
A camera on Lookout Mountain showed a large plume of smoke that was visible for miles.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, both directions of I-70 will be blocked at Colfax Avenue and Denver West due to safety concerns in wake of the fire.
The agency said to expect extended delays and asked drivers to avoid the area.
The fire was just a few miles away from a crash involving a semi-truck and a school bus that snarled the eastbound lanes of the highway.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS