'Heartbroken at the loss': Stars pay tribute to Lance Reddick

Reddick died of natural causes on Friday morning. Tributes flashed across social media after news of the 'John Wick' actor's death.

WASHINGTON — Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, died of natural causes on Friday morning. He was 60.

Tributes immediately poured in from directors and Reddick's costars after news of his death was announced, expressing shock and mourning.

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski

“John Wick — Chapter Four” will be dedicated to Reddick, said director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves, who said in a statement they were “deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss.”

Reddick had reprised his role as Charon, the hotel concierge at the Continental Hotel in the latest installment of the franchise. News of his death comes days before the theatrical release of the new "John Wick" movie.

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce, Reddick’s co-star on “The Wire,” paid tribute to the star on Twitter.

“A man of great strength and grace,” he wrote. “As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class."

James Gunn

Filmmaker James Gunn also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Reddick.

"Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators," Gunn wrote.

Lionsgate

“The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

'The Wire' creator David Simon

“The Wire” creator David Simon praised Reddick on Twitter: “Consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend. Could go on, but no, I can’t go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon.”