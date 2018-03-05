A North Carolina food processor has recalled more than 17.7 tons of ground beef, some sold in Kroger stores, for possible contamination with plastic bits, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

JBS USA, Inc., is recalling 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef processed at its Lenoir, N.C., facility for possible contamination with hard plastic pieces, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late Wednesday. The recall comes after a consumer found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products, the USDA says.

The department says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products, which were produced March 22, 2018.

The ground beef, sold in a variety of packages, were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana and sent to retailers including Kroger stores. The products carry a sell-by date of April 9, 2018 and a USDA mark with the number EST. 34176.

Among the products recalled are 1-pound and 3-pound trays of "Kroger Ground Beef 80% Lean-20% Fat," as well as 3-pound trays of "Kroger Ground Beef 73% Lean-27% Fat."

Other 1-pound packages may be labeled "Kroger Ground Beef 85% Lean-15% Fat" and "Kroger Ground Sirloin 90% Lean-10% Fat Ground Beef," and Kroger Ground Beef 93% Lean – 7% Fat.”

Other 1-pound packages are labeled "All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef with 92% Lean-8% Fat Ground Beef" and All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef with 96% Lean-4% Fat Ground Beef," "Private Selection Angus Beef 80% Lean — 20% Fat Ground Chuck," and Private Selection Angus Beef 90% Lean — 10% Fat Ground Sirloin."

Also recalled: 15-pound cases labeled "JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat” and “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat."

Some consumers have the product in their freezer, the USDA says. Those who bought the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM