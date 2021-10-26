Two Katy men arrested in international dark web drug probe, says Justice Department

Six others are also charged with alleged drug trafficking from an operation base in Houston.

Two men in Katy are accused of being involved in an international drug trafficking operation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the results of a U.S.-Europe drug probe on Tuesday. The department’s Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team joined Europol to explain Operation Dark HunTor. They say it was a 10-month operation with U.S. and international law enforcement agencies to stop opioid trafficking through the Darknet. The agencies focused on drug operations in the U.S., Europe and Australia.

The two men in Katy have been arrested for alleged drug trafficking in the U.S. Court documents say they used the moniker “Cardingmaster” to mail methamphetamine (falsely labeled as Adderall) across the country. The two men are now facing 10 charges in the Western District of Tennessee. The government has also seized more than $5 million in connection to their alleged drug activity.

Six others are facing five charges for drug operations from a base in Houston. The Department of Justice says the suspects were trafficking methamphetamine, laced Adderall and other drugs from Houston to multiple cities in the U.S.

Four search warrants and a multiagency investigation led to their arrests and the seizure of eight firearms, one vehicle, controlled substances and $1 million in alleged drug proceeds.

The Justice Department says Operation HunTor led to 150 arrests globally, including 65 in the United States, 47 in Germany and 24 from the United Kingdom. Law enforcement agencies also seized $31 million (in cash and virtual currency), 234 kg of drugs worldwide (opioids, cocaine, fentanyl, etc.) and 45 firearms.

Federal prosecutions from the entire operation are being held in more than 15 federal districts, including the Northern District of Texas.

Documents related to Operation Dark HunTor can be found here.