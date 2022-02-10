The former NFL player was on drugs and claimed the Russian mafia was after him when he shot the woman, Boulder police said.

BOULDER, Colo. — A judge sentenced former Denver Bronco and CU Buff Justin Bannan to 16 years Thursday morning after a jury convicted him of attempted first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting of a woman at a Boulder business.

During his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Bannan apologized to the victim and said he felt "horrible" for what he did. At times he fought back tears as he said he hoped for a second chance one day and wanted to make things right.

Several former NFL players spokes on Bannan's behalf, including former teammate Mitch Unrein. He brought up possible brain damage that Bannan suffered during his years of playing football.

Bannan was also found guilty in September of attempted second-degree murder and two assault charges.

Police initially responded to Black Lab Sports at 3550 Frontier Ave. in Boulder on Oct. 16, 2019, to investigate a reported shooting.

> The video above aired in September when Bannan was convicted.

Bannan was accused of shooting the woman, an acupuncturist who worked in the building, in the shoulder while in a drug-induced state where he claimed the mafia was after him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Prosecutors had asked for a 26 year sentence but the victim asked the judge for the minimum prison sentence but wanted the maximum for probation and drug treatment for Bannan.

The victim was at Element 6, a separate business located inside Black Lab Sports, according to the arrest affidavit. She told police she arrived at work, opened her unlocked therapy room door and was immediately shot.

She suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her right shoulder, according to the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

She said she saw Bannan, who she only recognized from brief encounters in the hallway, sitting in the corner of the small room and said, "What the (expletive), you just shot me," to which he replied, "I'm sorry, the Russian Mafia is after me," according to the arrest affidavit.

Responding officers later found a man matching Bannan's description sitting at a table talking to another male on the west side of the building, the affidavit says. He had two bags with him — a duffel bag and a backpack — and two guns were found inside the backpack, according to the affidavit.