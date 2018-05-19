Justify kept Bob Baffert’s hopes for another Triple Crown alive, winning the 143rd Preakness Stakes on a sloppy track Saturday.

With rain falling throughout the day and a heavy fog rolling over the area, the eight-horse field slopped through the mud at Pimlico Race Course with Justify and Good Magic running neck in neck early in the race.

Bravazo finished second and Tenfold third.

Justify, which won the Kentucky Derby as the 5-2 favorite two weeks ago, was the Preakness heavy favorite at 2-5 followed by Derby runner-up Good Magic at 9-2.

Baffert now has seven Preakness victories, tying R.W. Walden for most by a trainer in the race. In 2015 American Pharoah, also trained by Baffert, became the 12th horse in history to win the Triple Crown and the first since Affirmed in 1978.

The victory also gives Baffert 14 wins in Triple Crown races, tying him with D. Wayne Lukas for most all time.

Justify, with veteran jockey Mike Smith, has won all five races he’s entered. The Belmont Stakes will be held June 9.

