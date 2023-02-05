J.J. Watt goes on pub crawl as 'research' on Burnley

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he did a pub crawl for "research" on his way to the stadium.

LANCASHIRE, UK — Texans' legend J.J. Watt is doing his part to get to know the culture of the newly promoted Premier League team he recently invested in.

J.J. and his wife Kealia Watt, a former member of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team and NWSL star, formally announced their investment in the Burnley Football Club on Twitter in early May.

During an appearance on BBC Breakfast, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year said he did a pub crawl for "research" on his way to the stadium to get to know the team's supporters.

"I've learned that the history, tradition and supporters, it's all about respecting and honoring that," J.J. said. "I just want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are."

'I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium... it's research'



NFL star JJ Watt has spoken to #BBCBreakfast about why he's invested in newly promoted Burnley as they prepare to return to the Premier Leaguehttps://t.co/x7BDVArM9h pic.twitter.com/KXxXFQ9HOy — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) May 9, 2023

One of the pubs shared some kind words with the team's newest investor on Twitter after he stopped in.

"Lovely gent, such a great reception in the pub from all us Claret fans," The Royal Dyche said. "What a fantastic addition to the club."