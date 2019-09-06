PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter says he and former First Lady Rosalyn Carter are doing fine, after what he calls “some bad luck, lately” with their health.

He revealed on Sunday that three weeks before he broke his hip, Mrs. Carter broke her hip, too.

He had hip-replacement surgery only last month, but on Sunday morning, he returned to his church, in Plains, once again teaching his Sunday School class -- and hundreds of people from all over the country filled the church to hear him.

Carter was making jokes -- teaching, preaching, posing for pictures -- leading, once again, the Sunday School class at his church in Plains, Maranatha Baptist Church.

He led the class he has taught since leaving the White House in 1981.

Carter greeted everyone with a quick personal update.

"Rosalyn and I have had some bad luck, lately, with our physical health," Carter said. "Rosalyn broke her hip three weeks before I did."

And there was Mrs. Carter, with him at church, too.

"We’re getting along fine, now, thank you for your prayers and good wishes," he said.

Jimmy Carter’s frequent Sunday appearances -- the church posts his Sunday schedule online -- once again drew hundreds of people from across the U.S.

On this Sunday, the crowds stood in line, in rain, for hours. Not all could squeeze into the church, which is first come, first served.

Jane Brown arrived at the church from California the night before, to be one of the first in line.

"Because we wanted to hear someone that we admire very much, and is such an asset to our country," Brown said.

Richard Bellah arrived from Arizona at 2 a.m. He was number 15 in line. He brought Mr. Carter a video message from retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter in love through the years U.S. President Jimmy Carter kisses his wfe, Rosalynn Carter, after taking the Oath of Office as the nation's 39th president at the East Portico of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 1977. Shown are, from left, former President Gerald Ford, Chief Justice of the United States Warren E. Burger, Vice President Walter Mondale and former Vice President Nelson Rockefeller. (AP Photo) Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquaters September 15, 1966 after making a strong showing in Wednesday's primary election, September 14, 1966, in the race for the Democratic nomination for governor of Georgia. In late returns, Carter and businessman Lester Maddox were in a tight race for the runoff spot against former Gov. Ellis Arnall for the Democratic nomination. (AP Photo) Former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter carries daughter Amy on his shoulders as the Carter family leaves Carter campaign headquarters in Atlanta, May 4, 1976. Waving is wife, Rosalyn. Woman in flowered dress is his daughter-in-law, Judy. Carter received a landslide victory in Tuesday's Democratic Presidential Primary. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter dance at one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977. Their daughter Amy watches them from her seat. (AP Photo) Former State Sen. Jimmy Carter listens to applause at the Capitol in Atlanta on April 3, 1970, after announcing his candidacy or governor. In background, his wife Rosalyn holds two-year-old daughter Amy who joined in the applause. Carter, 45, of Plains, Ga., finished third in the 1966 Democratic Primary behind Gov. Lester Maddox and Ellis Arnall. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, Mrs. Rosalynn Carter, second from left, Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and Mrs. Joan Mondale, right, acknowledge applause while attending one of seven inaugural parties, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. At right is an unidentified Mondale son. (AP Photo) Pres. Jimmy Carter, left, and First Lady Rosalynn Carter are pictured along with Vice Pres. Walter Mondale and his wife Joan Mondale, right, at the inaugural ball held at the Sheraton Park Hotel, Thursday, Jan. 20, 1977, Washington, D.C. (AP Photo) Gov. Jimmy Carter, left, Rosalynn Carter, daughter Amy Carter and mother Lillian Carter, right, listen while Lt. Gov. Lester Maddox makes his acceptance speech, Jan. 12, 1971, Atlanta, Ga. Carter had just been sworn in as Governor of Georgia. (AP Photo/Charles Kelly) Rosalynn Carter, wife of U.S. President-elect Jimmy Carter, is escorted by a security guard to the inauguration of Jose Lopez Portillo as President of Mexico, December 1, 1976, in Mexico City. (AP Photo) President-elect Jimmy Carter with his family during the celebration in Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 3, 1976, following his victory against incumbent, President Gerald Ford. (AP Photo) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, second from left, joins hands with former Philippine President Fidel Ramos, left, former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter, cecond from right, and former Philippine first lady Amelita Ramos as they pray Monday, March 22, 1999 in Maragondon, 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Manila, Philippines, before they and volunteers began the construction of low-cost homes for poor Filipinos. The volunteers, along with slum dwellers, plan to put up a total of 293 single-story concrete houses in Maragondon and four other sites nationwide in a week's time, said Millard Fuller, founder of the non-profit group Habitat for Humanity, which organized the project.(AP Photo/Pat Roque) Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter raise a wall as they help build a Habitat for Humanity house in Violet, La., Monday, May 21, 2007. The pair were working on the 1000th Habitat for Humanity house in the Gulf Coast region since hurricane Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, left, and his wife Rosalynn visit a Habitat for Humanity project in Leogane, Haiti, Monday Nov. 7, 2011. The Carters joined volunteers from around the world to build 100 homes in partnership with earthquake-affected families in Haiti during a week-long Habitat for Humanity housing project. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Former President Jimmy Carter, left, cuts his birthday cake as former first lady Rosalynn Carter looks on during Jimmy Carter's 90th birthday celebration held at Georgia Southwestern University, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014, in Americus, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp) Former President Jimmy Carter gets a kiss from his wife Rosalynn as she introduces him during reopening ceremony for the newly designed Carter Presidential Library Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009 in Atlanta. Carter is also celebrating his 85th birthday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, first lady Rosalynn Carter, wave to the crowd as they walk down Washington's Pennsylvania Avenue, Jan. 20, 1977. Carter was sworn in as the 39th president of the United States during the inauguration ceremonies. (AP Photo) Former President Jimmy Carter kisses his wife, Rosalynn, after the two were spotted by the 'kiss cam" during the first half of an NBA basketball game between Atlanta Hawks and the New York Knicks Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) From left, former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, stand for the National Anthem at the Kennedy Center, Monday, March 21, 2011, in Washington, before the "All Together Now - A Celebration of Service" performance in honor of former President George H.W. Bush. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

"I think she just really appreciates Jimmy and his ministry," Bellah said. "And she wanted to wish him well."

Mr. Carter spoke of the power of prayer to comfort and heal -- and he issued a challenge: do THIS when you leave the church.

"How many of you think if you do a good thing for just one other person, it would make America a better country?” the former president asked. "Is that complicated? No, it's not that difficult."

"I was inspired by him," said Cecile Terry from Columbus, Ga. "I just think it says a lot that God has just been with him, to have been able to recover so quickly, and I think it just says that he’s still an example that needs to be seen, especially in today’s political climate.”

The crowd had come to see the 39th President of the United States. They left, he said he hopes, with a message and a challenge that will stay with them -- a message of hope, and a challenge to help others.

