Jeremy Renner was 'completely crushed' by snow tractor, 911 call log says

As Renner shared a video from his hospital bed, new details have come out about the extensive injuries he suffered after he was run over by his own snowcat tractor.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — New details are coming out about the serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a stuck motorist on a private mountain road near his home in Lake Tahoe.

The log also noted “the right side of his chest is collapsed" and the "upper torso is crushed,” CNN and Fox News reported.

The 51-year-old "Avengers" star was seriously hurt when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said on Tuesday.

Renner was flown by medical helicopter to a Reno hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actor shared a video update from his hospital bed.

The video, posted on his Renner's social media accounts, was captioned "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama."

"That was the first shower in definitely a week or so," Renner could be heard saying through his oxygen mask. "Gross."

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in the intensive care unit following surgery.

Renner scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”