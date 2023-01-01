Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow plowing incident

A sheriff's office said the actor was airlifted to a local hospital after a "traumatic injury" near Reno, Nevada.

RENO, Nev. — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in "critical but stable condition," the actor's representative said. No further details on the extent of Renner's injuries were available.

Renner owns a home near Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe, the Reno Gazette Journal reports, which was hit by a strong winter storm over New Year's weekend.

According to a release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a "traumatic injury" near Mt. Rose Highway in Reno at about 9 a.m. Sunday. Renner was airlifted to a local hospital.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the extent of Renner's injuries or what may have caused them, but said no other people were involved.

Renner is perhaps most recognizable as Hawkeye, the sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner's portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008's “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.