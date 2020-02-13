CHICAGO — Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice.

The NBA has released a list of entertainers headed to All-Star weekend.

Hudson will perform a special tribute to Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other victims of the helicopter crash that took their lives in Southern California on Jan. 26.

And star Portland guard Damian Lillard won't play this weekend because of injury, but the popular rapper might still take the stage and perform.

FILE - At left, in a March 4, 2018, file photo, Kobe Bryant attends the Governors Ball after the Oscars in Los Angeles. At right, in a May 28, 2019, file photo, Jennifer Hudson sings "Amazing Grace" in tribute to Aretha Franklin during the 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners awards luncheon at Columbia University in New York. Jennifer Hudson is coming to the All-Star Game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with her voice. (AP Photo/File)

AP