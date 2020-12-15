Jeff Bridges shows off shaved head, new puppy, message of love in cancer update

The Oscar-winning actor gave an update two months into his battle with lymphoma while also putting out a call to action to his fans.

Editor's note: The video above is from 2014 explaining lymphoma.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges posted an update Monday in his battle against lymphoma, revealing in this photo he's got a smile on his face along with a shaved head and a new puppy.

"Here's the latest," Bridges wrote in a journal on his website. "Feeling good; shaved my head; got a puppy - Monty; Had a Birthday - 71, man."

Bridges, who announced his diagnosis Oct. 19, discussed a couple of topics on his mind, including the need to help musicians who are unable to perform at venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also posted a link to the group No Kid Hungry.

"The health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we're on course or not — we're off course especially during this COVID deal," Bridges wrote.

He signed off with, "Be Love."

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the way the body fights germs, according to the Mayo Clinic. The two main types of lymphoma are Hodgkin's lymphoma and Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"Lymphoma treatment may involve chemotherapy, immunotherapy medications, radiation therapy, a bone marrow transplant or some combination of these," the Mayo Clinic said.

Men over the age of 55 are among the higher risk groups for developing lymphoma.