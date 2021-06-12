Jeff Bezos' rocket company sells first seat on New Shepard for $28 million

Blue Origin held an online auction that saw nearly 8,000 register to bid on the seat.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket ship venture just sold its first seat on the New Shepard's trip to space for $28 million, the company announced Saturday.

According to Blue Origin, about 7,600 people from 159 countries signed up for the online auction for a chance to bid to join Bezos and his brother on the New Shepard's next big voyage to outer space on July 20.

The July mission will be the first human flight for New Shepard, and the winning bidder will be joined by Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, along with his brother Mark.

The winning bid doesn't necessarily indicate how much a ticket to space might cost in commercial ventures like this one, as the winning bid in this case, the company says, will be donated to Blue Origin's foundation called, Club for the Future.

Club for the Future was created to "inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space," Blue Origin says.