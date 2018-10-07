In a new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk" Facebook Watch series, the actress is characteristically candid when discussing her history of addictions, including sex, alcohol and fitness.

"My sort of addictions jump, they jump around," she says in the episode. "When I was younger, I definitely think I had a sex addiction of some kind, yes, that everything could be fixed by sex."

As for her struggles with drinking, “I remember reaching a rock bottom that time I was in the house by myself and I had those two bottles of wine and was going for the third bottle,” she says. “And I was like, ‘Now hold up. You’re in this house by yourself going onto your third bottle of wine? You might have a problem.'”

"So I went cold turkey," she continued. "That’s the thing about me, I can go cold turkey. I am a binger, and I always have to watch myself and I can just get obsessed with things. It’s not what you’re doing but how you’re with it. Why you’re doing it. It’s the behavior that’s attached to it because if you want to have a lot of sex, that’s great, but why are you having all that sex? That’s what you’ve got to look at.”

Smith's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who frequently co-hosts the show, also joined the episode to discuss the details of her 20-year heroin addiction for the first time publicly.

"Red Table Talk" premiered in May as a weekly Facebook Watch talk show bringing together three generations of women — Smith's daughter Willow also occasionally joins her and Banfield-Jones for episodes — for "a series of candid conversations with family and friends." Previous guests have included Tiffany Haddish and Gabrielle Union, with Facebook ordering an additional 13 episodes to premiere this fall.

Smith previously spoke about her sexual history in a May "Red Table Talk" episode with her daughter Willow Smith, including a self-proclaimed masturbation addiction when she was younger.

"My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me," she said. "She didn't want me to fall into the hands of a man and, if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9. At 9!"

"I think by your age I gave myself multiples first, multiple orgasms. I did," she continued. "I was really into it at one point. Just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men. And I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it ... And then one day I was like, ‘Enough. You're having five orgasms a day.' "

