J. Michael Mendel, an Emmy-winning producer who worked on "The Simpsons," and "Rick and Morty," has died. He was 54.

Adult Swim, which broadcasts Rick and Morty, confirmed his death on Twitter. "All of us at Adult Swim are devastated by the untimely passing of Rick and Morty producer Mike Mendel," the statement read. "He guided and supported a generation of artists, writers and creators and his absence will be felt by the entire community. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Mendel's wife said the producer died of natural causes Sunday night in their home in Studio city.

Mendel was born on Sep. 24, 1964 and attended Syracuse University in New York.

Before Mendel worked on "The Simpsons", he worked on "The Tracey Ullman Show", where "The Simpsons" was a recurring segment. He had producer credits for 207 episodes of the series and won Emmys in 1995, 1997 and 1998.

He earned his fourth Emmy in 2018 for his work on "Rick and Morty, where he received credits in 22 episodes.

"Rick and Morty" co-creator Justin Roiland also posted a tribute to the producer on Twitter.

"My friend, partner and line producer Mike Mendel passed away. I am devastated," he wrote. "My heart breaks for his family. I don't know what I'm going to do without you by my side Mike. I'm destroyed."

Mendel is survived by his wife, Juel Bestrop, and their two children, Jacob and Jesse. Bestrop is an Emmy-winning casting director.