During a visit to Addis Ababa, Ivanka Trump has honored victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash that occurred soon after takeoff last month.

The president's daughter and senior adviser visited Holy Trinity Cathedral Monday, where she met with religious leaders and laid a wreath to mourn the dead.

A total of 21 United Nations staffers and 12 aid workers were killed last month when the Boeing 737 Max crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi. All 157 people on board died.

Airlines and countries around the world have grounded Boeing 737 Max jets or banned them from their airspace following the crash. A similar crash involving the same Boeing model plane crashed into the waters off Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board.