ORLANDO, Fla. -- A day after a witness reported a possible alligator attack in an Orlando-area pond, the sheriff's office confirms a body has been found.

WMKG-TV reports the body was found in the retention pond located in the area of Salem Drive and Marietta Street. Recovery efforts are underway.

A rescue began around noon Wednesday when a man told deputies he saw a teenage boy struggling to stay above the water. He heard the boy yell, "It bit me," and "a lot of screaming" as he ran to call 911.

"(I) had eyes on him the whole time and relayed his position to dispatch, and he went underwater and didn't come up," Eric Wolfe told WKMG.

Body found: OCSO confirms body is found in retention pond. Recovery efforts are underway. #news6 pic.twitter.com/uBMK3Z3sP4 — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) May 10, 2018

Crews suspected an alligator pulled the teen under water.

