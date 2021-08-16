'Desperately worried, hurt and scared' | Former interpreters fear for families in Afghanistan

Hundreds of Afghan refugees are expected to arrive in Houston within days after Taliban forces took control of Afghanistan for the first time in two decades.

HOUSTON — The pictures and videos coming in from Afghanistan show a country in crisis.

Many Afghans in Houston have family in the country, unable to get out.

Meanwhile, a defiant President Joe Biden is defending his order to withdraw U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan.

"I stand squarely behind my decision," Biden said. "After 20 years, I learned the hard way there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces."

Biden spoke from the White House as chaos unfolded in a country now under Taliban control for the first time in two decades.

"It was unexpected," Naqibullah Laghmanai said.

Laghmanai got to Houston in 2013 after spending seven years in his native Afghanistan as an interpreter working with U.S. armed forces. His family is stuck in Kabul.

"Every time I talk to them, (they have) more concerns, more issues. They don't know what's going to happen to them," Laghmanai said.

At Kabul International Airport, massive throngs of Afghans flooded the tarmac. Some were seen clinging to U.S. military aircraft just hoping to escape the country. Air traffic has resumed, but several people died in the airport chaos.

"People are desperately worried. They're hurt and scared," Laghmanai said.

Laghmanai's father worked for the Afghan government and he fears his family may be a Taliban target.

"Everybody is counting the hours for their lives," he said. "They're locking in their houses. Locking the door. When someone knocks, they worry who it could be."

It's the situation thousands of Afghans find themselves in. Refugee Services of Texas is working to bring as many of them safely to the U.S.

About 30,000 are expected to enter the U.S. very soon.

"They're going to go throughout the U.S., but Texas will get a good share of those," CEO of Refugee Services Texas Russell Smith said.

Houston could welcome hundreds in days. For now, people like Laghmanai can only wait.

"We hope for the best," he said.