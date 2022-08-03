The global holiday started as a fight for worker's rights in the U.S.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Why do we celebrate International Women’s Day?

The first official National Women’s Day was held in New York City in 1909. The Socialist Party of America declared the day a holiday to mark the anniversary of a march a year earlier. At that event, 15,000 women took to the streets to demand shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote.

The idea caught on, spreading quickly to Europe. The first International Women’s Day was held by 1911.

In 1975, the United Nations declared March 8th to be International Women’s Day. According to the BBC, that date was picked to commemorate an event in 1917. That's when a group of women in Russia held a four day strike to demand peace, bread and the right to vote.

The day is now celebrated in a wide variety around the globe. In some countries, it's more of a commercial holiday. In Argentina, men buy flowers and gifts for women in their lives. In China, women are often given a half-day off work. In Italy, men traditionally give women mimosa blossoms.