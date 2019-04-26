A woman who was injured Thursday during a fiery crash on Interstate 70 credits two people with saving her life.

Four people were killed and at least six were injured in that crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 20th Avenue/Denver West interchange. Four semi-trucks and 24 passenger vehicles were involved.

"I'm lucky to be alive," said Leslie Maddox, speaking from St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

Maddox was stuck in traffic after leaving her job at Red Rocks Community College. She said people ran toward the fire to help others escape. She said the noise from the crash sounded "like a bomb went off."

Red Rocks Community College student Meleia Harsh and a man Maddox knew as "Lloyd" helped pull her from her car. Her right arm and nose were broken.

"I just feel sorry for the other people. This is horrific," she said.

The semi-truck driver, who Lakewood police said caused the fiery crash, was identified as Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Houston, Texas.

He has been taken into custody on four charges of vehicular homicide, police said.

