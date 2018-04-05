A pancake restaurant chain has fired a black server at a suburban Kansas City restaurant after she printed a racial slur on a black customer's receipt.

The Kansas City Star reports that IHOP President Darren Rebelez said in an email that the server's action last month at a restaurant in Grandview, Missouri, was "inexcusable." The 19-year-old customer's mother posted a photo of the receipt to social media.

IHOP is run by International House of Pancakes LLC. The company is among several U.S. food chains to come under scrutiny because of the way black people were treated. In March, the company apologized after a waitress in Auburn, Maine, asked black teenagers to pay upfront for a meal.

IHOP has more than 1,750 locations worldwide.

