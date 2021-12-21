Prosecutors have filed a motion for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the 110-year sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after the 2019 I-70 crash.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Prosecutors have filed a motion for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver who was sentenced last week to 110 years in prison for a crash that killed four people on Interstate 70.

Separately, Gov. Jared Polis said his office received an application for clemency from Aguilera-Mederos' attorney on Monday afternoon. The governor said his legal team is reviewing the application.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed the request for a hearing Friday, according to a news release from her office.

“As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances," the motion reads in part. "The People brought this option to the Court’s attention at the initial sentencing. C.R.S. 18-1.3-406(1)(a) permits this review after the receipt of a report on the defendant’s diagnosis and evaluation. Now that the Defendant has been sentenced, the People again request the Court set a hearing as soon as practicable upon the receipt of the report."

The office said they are reaching out to the victims in the case to get their input.

King's office filed another motion Tuesday afternoon, requesting an expedited hearing in the case.

"The purpose for the People’s expedited request is so that the named victims in the case, as well as their families, have an opportunity to be heard by the trial court who is fully aware of the facts of the case," the motion says. "We have spoken to the living victims and the families of the deceased victims, and it is their specific desire to be heard on this modification, in this forum, as quickly as possible."

The office is requesting a status hearing be set for as soon as Friday or Monday.

The moves come after an online petition to commute Aguilera-Mederos' sentence or grant him clemency gathered more than 4 million signatures. A group also gathered on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Monday to protest the sentence.

The sentencing has attracted national attention, including from celebrities such as Kim Kardashian West, who tweeted about it Tuesday afternoon.

Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison last week for the fiery April 2019 crash, which killed four people and injured several others.

He was extremely emotional as he asked for forgiveness before Judge A. Bruce Jones announced the sentence.

"I know it has been hard and heartbreaking for everyone involved," he said through tears. "I can't sleep. I think all the time about the victims. A part of me will be missing forever, as well."

Aguilera-Mederos said he took responsibility for the crash, and said it was not intentional.

"I have never thought about hurting anyone in my entire life," he said.

"I hope to say sorry, sorry for the loss, sorry for the people in here, I know they hurt," Aguilera-Mederos said. "I know they have trauma, I know. I feel that. But please don't be angry with me, please."

A jury in October found him guilty on 27 counts in connection with the crash. The jury had to decide whether the crash resulted from a series of bad choices by the driver or a mechanical failure he had no control over.

The case has brought attention to Colorado's mandatory sentencing laws, which experts say played a role in the length of the sentence.

Jones sentenced Aguilera-Mederos to the required 10-year minimum for each of the six counts of first-degree assault with extreme indifference, to be served consecutively. He was also sentenced to the required minimum of five years for each of the 10 counts of attempted first-degree assault with extreme indifference, also to be served consecutively.

The judge said the law required him to order those sentences be served consecutively.

"In all victim impact statements I read, I did not glean from them someone saying, 'He should be in prison for the rest of his life, and he should never, ever get out," Jones said at the sentencing. "Far from it. There was forgiveness reflected in those statements, but also a desire that he be punished and serve time in prison, and I share those sentiments."

