HONOLULU — Hawaii may have dodged a bullet as Hurricane Lane weakens from what was a Category 5 to what is now a tropical storm within 24 hours.

That doesn’t mean the island chain isn’t being hit with extremely high winds and rains that have caused flooding, road washouts and damage, but by Friday afternoon it appeared unlikely Hawaii would be struck by the full fury of a massive hurricane.

“By Saturday morning we’re looking in a lot better shape as far as even lower wind speeds and diminishing intensity,” said Jerome Saucier, a meteorologist at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center at the University of Hawaii in Honolulu.

Officials caution that the danger is not over and residents and visitors still need to pay attention and stay safe, with high winds and extremely heavy rains still to come.

In Honolulu on Friday afternoon, lifeguards went out with megaphones and into the water with jet skis to tell tourists to get out of the water at Waikiki beach, where rising waves are making it too dangerous to swim or surf.

“We’ve beefed up truck patrols on the beach,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said at an afternoon news conference in Honolulu.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in this forecast,” warned Federal Emergency Management Administrator Brock Long, explaining that the rain would continue for the next two to three days. “We hope all citizens are heeding the warning that local officials are putting out.”

While the storm is weakening dramatically, "this is really big storm, there’s a lot of momentum. I don’t think it will be catastrophic but there will certainly be an impact,” said Jeff Weber, an atmospheric scientist at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, a nonprofit consortium of more than 100 universities focusing on the atmospheric sciences.

The storm has been moving towards the islands from the east but then made a turn to the west by evening Friday.

That westward turn comes because Lane will run into the trade winds that blow from the east to the west “and those trade winds are pushing it to the west,” and away from the islands, Saucier said.

“It’s on a good track right now, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem for the rest of the islands,” he said.

waikiki hurricane lane_1535115799049.jpg.jpg
The threat of Hurricane Lane does not deter New York visitors, Leo Wahl, 7, mom, Valerie Wahl and Ian Walh, 9, from strolling along the ocean near the Hilton Hawaiian Village as Hurricane Lane approaches Waikiki Beach on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
Kat Wade/Getty Images

The closest it is projected to get to Honolulu will be just after midnight and into the early in the morning of Saturday, when Lane will be about 150 miles south-southwest of Hawaii's capitol.

“By Saturday morning we’re looking in a lot better shape as far as even lower wind speeds and diminishing intensity,” he said.

While not an easy ride, that intensity is comparable to the wallop some winter storms on Hawaii can pack, said Saucier.

This is good news for Honolulu and the island of Oahu, home to 69% of the state’s population. But the islands of Hawaii and Maui have had considerable wind and rain, which have caused flooding and damage.

Severe flooding hit some areas of the Big Island of Hawaii Thursday due to heavy rains making some roads impassable.

On Maui, heavy rains hit some areas, while an overnight brush fire forced some residents of the resort area of Lahaina to evacuate. The first burned about four acres, according to Maui county emergency alerts. No injuries were reported.

