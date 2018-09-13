MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The outer bands of wind and rain from Hurricane Florence began lashing North Carolina on Thursday as the monster storm moved in for an extended stay along the Southeastern coast, promising to drench the properties of 10 million people with immense amounts of water.

Florence's top sustained wind speeds dropped from a high of 140 mph to 110 mph as its outer rain bands approached the North Carolina coast early Thursday. That reduced the winds' destructive power from Category 4 to Category 2, but forecasters warned that the widening storm, and its likelihood of lingering along the coast day after day after day, raises the risk of surging ocean water and torrential rain.

"For a meandering storm, the biggest concern — as we saw with Harvey — is the huge amount of rainfall," said Chris Landsea, chief of tropical analysis and forecast branch at the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m. EDT it was centered about 107 miles east-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina and about 220 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, moving northwest at 12 mph.

Hurricane-force winds were blowing 80 miles (130 kilometers) from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds reached up to 195 miles (315 kilometers) from the eye.

The hurricane center's best guess was that Florence's eye would blow ashore as early as Friday afternoon around the North Carolina-South Carolina line. Then, it will likely hover along the coast Saturday, pushing up to 13 feet (nearly 4 meters) of storm surge and dumping 20 to 30 inches (50 to 75 centimeters) of rain on both states, before slogging over the Appalachian Mountains.

The result: catastrophic inland flooding that could swamp homes, businesses, farm fields and industrial sites.

About 5.25 million people live in areas under hurricane warnings or watches, and 4.9 million live in places covered by tropical storm warnings or watches, the National Weather Service said.

Weather Underground meteorology director Jeff Masters said Florence eventually could strike as a Category 1 with winds less than 100 mph (160 kph), but that's still enough to cause at least $1 billion in damage. Water kills more people in hurricanes than wind, and the rain and storm surge will make Florence extremely dangerous.

President Donald Trump both touted the government's readiness and urged people to get out of the way. "Don't play games with it. It's a big one," he said at the White House.

florence 8am thursday_1536840695883.jpg.jpg
NHC tropical cyclone forecast track of Hurricane Florence on Thursday at 8 a.m.

It's unclear exactly how many people fled, but more than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out. Airlines had canceled nearly 1,000 flights and counting. Home Depot and Lowe's activated emergency response centers to get generators, trash bags and bottled water to stores before and after the storm. The two hardware chains said they sent in a total of around 1,100 trucks.

Duke Energy, the nation's No. 2 power company, said Florence could knock out electricity to three-quarters of its 4 million customers in the Carolinas, and outages could last for weeks. Workers are being brought in from the Midwest and Florida to help in the storm's aftermath, it said.

Boarding up his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Chris Pennington watched the forecasts and tried to decide when to leave.

PHOTOS: Coastal residents leave creative messages for Hurricane Florence
01 / 14
A Tiki bar sits empty with the message "FLO AWAY" September 11, 2018 on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where homes and businesses have boarded up and left for higher ground before the arrival of of Hurricane Florence. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo credit should read LOGAN CYRUS/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 14
Businesses are boarded up and scrawled with messages before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
03 / 14
Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. - Florence veered slightly to the southwest and weakened a bit on September 12 but remained a powerful storm on course to deliver a potentially devastating blow to the Carolina coast. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 14
MOREHEAD CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Windows and doors are boarded up in anticipation of the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
05 / 14
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: Doug Lewis (L) and Chris Williams use plywood with the words 'Looters will be shot' to cover the windows of Knuckleheads bar as they try to protect the business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
06 / 14
"We Need God's Help" is spray painted on wood boards covering the windows of a grocery store in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on September 12, 2018. - Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a Category 3 storm on Wednesday as peak winds eased to 125 miles per hour (205 kilometers per hour), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
07 / 14
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: A sign reads "Go Away Florence" ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
08 / 14
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: People walk along N. Ocean Blvd. while many hotels and businesses are closed and boarded up ahead of the approaching Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
09 / 14
A sign is seen on a boarded up bar in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
10 / 14
A man walks past a boarded up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
11 / 14
A sign is seen on a boarded up vacation rentals office near Wrightsville beach, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
12 / 14
A man takes photos of a sign on a boarded up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina on September 12, 2018. - People fleeing North and South Carolina clogged coastal highways early Wednesday as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 4 storm, bore down on the US east coast for a direct hit in a low-lying region dense with beachfront vacation homes.President Donald Trump, warning residents to get out of the way, said the federal government was "ready for the big one that is coming." (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
13 / 14
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 14
A man uses a drill to install storm shutters on a home in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018. - Streams of cars clogged roads leading away from the coast of North and South Carolina on Tuesday as residents began fleeing ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence, a powerful Category 4 storm barreling towards the eastern US states. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

"In 12 or 18 hours, they may be saying different things all over again," he said.

Computer models of exactly what the storm might do varied, adding to the uncertainty. Reacting to the possibility of a more southerly track, Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared an emergency but did not immediately order any evacuations.

"I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence," Deal said.

PHOTOS: Coastal cities brace for Hurricane Florence
01 / 43
Local residents have a drink at a bar a day before the arrival of hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 12, 2018. - Florence veered slightly to the southwest and weakened a bit on September 12 but remained a powerful storm on course to deliver a potentially devastating blow to the Carolina coast. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)
02 / 43
Military Humvees are parked in a port before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
03 / 43
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 12: Boats sit on racks at the Wrightsville Yacht Club as Hurricane Florence approaches the area, on September 12, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
04 / 43
MOREHEAD CITY, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Gasoline pumps are wrapped in plastic to prevent people from using them at a closed station before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Morehead City, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
05 / 43
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 12: Al Brookins of Haverlock, North Carolina, poses with his shirt that lists some of the previoius hurricanes he has lived through while taking a stroll on the beach before the arrival of Hurricane Florence September 12, 2018 in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virgnian are under evacuation orders as the category 3 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
06 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: The bread shelves are bare in a grocery store as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was expected to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
07 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 12: Patio furniture is seen in the pool in an effort to keep it from flying away as people prepare ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 12, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
08 / 43
A man carries sandbags past a boarded up shop days before the arrival of hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
09 / 43
Wood boards and cardboard boxes block the entrance to a Walmart store in Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
10 / 43
A man prepares sandbags outside a shop days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
11 / 43
A woman rides an all terrain vehicle on the beach in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
12 / 43
Two people enter a restaurant with boarded windows in perpetration for the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville beach, North Carolina, September 11, 2018.
13 / 43
Two people look out at the ocean days before the arrival of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
14 / 43
Sand is piled up to block a public beach to prevent storm surges in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks of North Carolina September 11, 2018, as residents heed evacuation orders and seek shelter from the potentially catastrophic Hurricane Florence.
15 / 43
Residents evacuate from coastal areas near Wallace, North Carolina, on September 11, 2018.
16 / 43
US Marines Gavin Smith (L) and Jessica Johnston fill sandbags at a public beach September 11, 2018 in Topsail, North Carolina, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
17 / 43
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
18 / 43
Houses are seen near high tide on September 11, 2018 in on Topsail Island, North Carolina, where many homes, already battling flooding and beach erosion, aren't sure what to expect with the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence.
19 / 43
Jeff Bryant (L) and James Evans board the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
20 / 43
A sign warning customers that the gas station only has premium gas remaining in Harbinger, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
21 / 43
Daniel Vaughn (L) and Frank Murphy fill sand bags while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
22 / 43
Workers board up a home while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
23 / 43
Clint McBride (R) cuts plywood to be put over a homes window while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
24 / 43
A store's bread shelves are bare as people stock up on food ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
25 / 43
Local resident Dave Collins shovels sand into a bag while the coastal area is preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
26 / 43
Local residents fill sand bags that was provided by the town as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
27 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Scott Fleenor (seated) and Jeremiah Trendell board over the windows of a business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
28 / 43
A man helps board up Aussie Island surf shop on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville, North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
29 / 43
People hurry to board up in anticipation of Hurricane Florence at Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
30 / 43
Home Depot employee Ken Murphy helps Joe Spielman (L) load plywood ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
31 / 43
Jazz Undy, owner of Wrightsville Beach Art Co, waves to a friend as he helps board up his shop in anticipation of Hurricane Florence, on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018.
32 / 43
Bob Kelly Jr. buys plywood at a Home Depot ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
33 / 43
An employee of the Wrightsville Beach Parking office, collects the electronic parts of the parking meters on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina removing the meters in anticipation of Hurricane Florence's high storm surge.
34 / 43
Jay Schwartz (L) and Michael Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
35 / 43
Michael Schwartz (L) and Jay Schwartz secure plywood over the windows of their business ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
36 / 43
Onlookers take pictures on Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina September 11, 2018 before the arrival of Hurricane Florence.
37 / 43
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: Windows are boarded up as local shops prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
38 / 43
WRIGHTVILLE BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 11: Workers board up the Wrightsville Beach Art Co. while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
39 / 43
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - SEPTEMBER 11: Morgan Livingston and JC Gravitte (L-R) put plywood on the windows of Duffy's bar and restaurant ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Myrtle Beach, United States.
40 / 43
People stand near a lifeguard stand as Hurricane Florence approaches, on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
41 / 43
Matt Jones tee's off while his friend Jacob Whitehead (R) looks on near a public access point on Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina on September 11, 2018, planning to ride out Hurricane Florence.
42 / 43
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC- SEPTEMBER 11: A women walks past a local shop that is prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.
43 / 43
Hurricane Party is written on plywood covering the window of the Lager Heads Tavern as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States.

In Virginia, where about 245,000 residents were ordered to evacuate low-lying areas, officials urged people to remain away from home despite forecast changes showing Florence's path largely missing the state.

With their entire neighborhood evacuated in Wilmington, North Carolina, David and Janelle Garrigus planned to ride out Florence at their daughter's one-bedroom apartment in Charlotte. Unsure of what they might find when they return home, the couple went shopping for a recreational vehicle.

"We're just trying to plan for the future here, not having a house for an extended period of time," David Garrigus said.

PHOTOS: Stunning images of Florence from space
01 / 07
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
02 / 07
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 12: In this satellite image provided by U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Florence churns through the Atlantic Ocean toward the U.S. East Coast on September 12, 2018. Florence slowed its approach to the U.S. today and was forecast to turn south, stalling along the North Carolina and South Carolina coast and bringing with it torrential rain, high winds and a dangerous storm surge tomorrow through Saturday. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)
03 / 07
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
04 / 07
Hurricane Florence gains strength in the Atlantic Ocean as it moves west, seen from the International Space Station on September 10, 2018. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)
05 / 07
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
06 / 07
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)
07 / 07
An image from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Florence churning in the Atlantic Ocean. (Credit: NASA)

Melody Rawson evacuated her first-floor apartment in Myrtle Beach and arrived at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, to camp for free with three other adults, her disabled son, two dogs and a pet bird.

"We hope to have something left when we get home," she said. Three other Southern raceways also opened campgrounds to evacuees.

Forecasters worried the storm's damage will be all the worse if it lingers on the coast. The trend is "exceptionally bad news," said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy, since it "smears a landfall out over hundreds of miles of coastline, most notably the storm surge."

With South Carolina's beach towns more in the bull's-eye because of the shifting forecast, Ohio vacationers Chris and Nicole Roland put off their departure from North Myrtle Beach to get the maximum amount of time on the sand. Most other beachgoers were long gone.

"It's been really nice," Nicole Roland said. "Also, a little creepy. You feel like you should have already left."

___

Associated Press writers Seth Borenstein in Washington; Jonathan Drew in Wilmington, North Carolina; Jennifer Kay in Miami; Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina; Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; Skip Foreman in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jeff Martin in Hampton, Georgia; David Koeing in Dallas; and Jay Reeves in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.