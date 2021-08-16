How to help the people of Haiti after devastating earthquake leaves tens of thousands homeless

Earthquake victims in Haiti are in desperate need of food, water, shelter and medical care. Here's how you can help.

LES CAYES, Haiti — After a powerful 7.2 earthquake rocked Haiti Saturday, killing more than 1,200 people, the small Caribbean country is in desperate need of help.

At least 5,700 people injured in the quake need medical care but doctors and supplies are scarce, the Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said.

Some 30,000 people were left homeless when the quake destroyed or badly damaged their homes, according to the Associated Press. Many are sleeping outside, terrified of more aftershocks.

Frantic rescue efforts continue ahead of a potential deluge and damaging winds from Tropical Depression Grace.

It's an overwhelming situation for the country that was already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic, gang violence, worsening poverty and the political uncertainty following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Ways to help Haiti

If you'd like to help the people of Haiti, here are some options.

HaitiOne

HaitiOne is made up of over 600 locally established partners, including churches, schools, orphanages and non-profit organizations.

The faith-based non-profit works with local groups and the Haitian government to provide nutrition, medical care and education for Haitians.

According to HaitiOne's website, over 115,000 children are served a nutritious meal daily, and over 2 million individuals were served collectively through the efforts of HaitiOne Partners serving across Haiti in 2020.

They say donations will help fund:

Medical

Cots for patients at hospitals $60

Generators for hospitals $2,500

Large canopy tent shelter for hospitals $15,000

Pharmaceuticals $25,000

General Medical Supplies $25,000

Family Assistance

Meals for a family for a week $10

Hygiene kits $25

Family emergency shelters $40

Water filtration kits $50

UNICEF

UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) staff is already on the ground in Haiti working to prioritize urgent needs and to provide aid to affected communities.

“We are deeply saddened by the reports of casualties and heavy damage following the earthquake earlier today in Haiti,” said Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Haiti. “UNICEF is working with government and non-government partners to provide support to affected communities. We stand in solidarity with families and children during this difficult time.”

We are deeply saddened by the reports of casualties and heavy damage following the earthquake earlier today in #Haiti. @UNICEFHaiti staff is already on the ground making assessments to prioritize urgent needs and to provide aid to affected communities.https://t.co/yccFEgNT5p pic.twitter.com/ki8JPx4TAi — Jean Gough (@Jean_UNICEF) August 14, 2021

Red Cross

The global Red Cross network said they have activated its emergency response system and is identifying urgent needs on the ground.

Haitian Red Cross staff and volunteers are responding alongside local authorities as well as other humanitarian organizations to help with first aid, search-and-rescue operations and sheltering efforts throughout the affected region.

Save the Children

Save the Children says they are responding to help children and families who have lost everything with urgent needs, including tarps, tents, jerry cans for clean water, and baby care kits containing items like diapers and soap.

They are also preparing to provide cash transfers so families can purchase what they most need, education spaces for children, health and nutrition services, and psychosocial support.

Background:

Save the Children has worked in Haiti since 1978, providing nutrition, early learning, and water and sanitation programs.

Save the Children responded when Hurricane Matthew struck Haiti in 2016, as well as following the 2010 earthquake.

Save the Children has established a Haiti Earthquake Crisis Relief Fund and you can donate here.

A Child's Hope

Houston businessman Raleigh Jenkins started A Child's Hope after a devastating 2010 earthquake. The non-profit's mission is "to provide lost or abandoned children a home, an education and life skills that will allow them to rebuild and lead the Haiti of tomorrow," their website says.

They have an orphanage in Haiti with 17 children. Thankfully, no one there was hurt in the earthquake.

Jenkins says doctors are the top priority for the hard hit country. He's traveling to Haiti to help with relief efforts in coming weeks.

"Your heart, just breaks every time," said Jenkins. "And you just going, how can they get hit this frequent, this hard?"

First Haitian Church of God

Members of First Haitian Church of God of Houston and the surrounding community have set up a gofundme.com account to raise donations for Haiti relief. They are also asking or prayers.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country and said that first government aid convoys had started moving help to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals were overwhelmed.

Referring to the 2010 earthquake that ravaged Haiti's capital, killing tens of thousands, Fore said: “Little more than a decade on, Haiti is reeling once again. And this disaster coincides with political instability, rising gang violence, alarmingly high rates of malnutrition among children, and the COVID-19 pandemic - for which Haiti has received just 500,000 vaccine doses, despite requiring far more.”

The country of 11 million people received its first batch of U.S.-donated coronavirus vaccines only last month via a United Nations program for low-income countries.

Medical workers from across the region were scrambling to help as hospitals in Les Cayes started running out of space to perform surgeries.

“Basically, they need everything,” said Dr. Inobert Pierre, a pediatrician with the nonprofit Health Equity International, which oversees St. Boniface Hospital, about two hours from Les Cayes.

“Many of the patients have open wounds and they have been exposed to not-so-clean elements,” added Pierre, who visited two hospitals in Les Cayes - one with some 200 patients, the other with around 90. “We anticipate a lot of infections.”

Pierre’s medical team was taking some patients to St. Boniface to undergo surgery, but with just two ambulances, they could transport only four at a time.

Small planes from a private firm and the Florida-based missionary service Agape Flights landed at the Port-Au-Prince airport Sunday carrying about a half-dozen injured from the Les Cayes area. Young men with bandages and a woman were hoisted on stretchers to waiting Haitian Red Cross ambulances.

Working with USAID, the U.S. Coast Guard said a helicopter was transporting medical personnel from the Haitian capital to the quake zone and evacuating injured back to Port-au-Prince. Lt. Commander Jason Nieman, a spokesman, said other aircraft and ships were being sent.