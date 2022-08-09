Houstonians gather to honor Queen Elizabeth II's legacy

Dozens paid their respects at Houston’s British Consulate where there is a growing memorial downtown.

HOUSTON — Houstonians are coming together to honor Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy.

“We joined the world in mourning for the queen, all together,” said Houstonian Sally Antrobus, reading the words she wrote in the consulate’s condolences book.

Consulate officials say the book will be sent directly to the royal family.

It’s one of the ways the Houston community is standing with its British brothers and sisters.

“For so many people in the world she has been such a marvel figure of civic duty and engagement and well-meaning,” Antrobus said holding back tears.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner met the Queen in 1991 during his second term as a state legislature.

Friday, he reflected on what it was like to be in her majesty’s presence.

"She was very gracious, very gracious. What I call a quiet elegancy. Soft spoken, at the same time, very smart,” Turner said.

Houston’s British Consulate is a place where local mourners have gathered to gain a sense of closeness.

"Just the connection that the world has to the queen. Most people, their whole life the queen has been there their whole life, good times, bad times. we've seen her,” said Craig Johnson.

Antrobus says the queen's legacy will live on forever.

"This is a very admirable person indeed. If we're looking for role models in the world, there not too many that outstrip her," she said.

The condolences book and memorial will at Houston’s British Consulate through next week.