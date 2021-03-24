Houston Tumlin, 'Talladega Nights' child actor, dies at 28

WASHINGTON — Houston Tumlin, who played one of Will Ferrell's character's sons in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 28.
Tumlin died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon at his home in Pelham, Alabama, the Shelby County coroner confirmed to PEOPLE, TMZ and Deadline.
In the 2006 comedy, Tumlin played the foul-mouthed 10-year-old Walker Bobby, alongside Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch and Amy Adams. It was his sole acting credit, according to Deadline.
The former child actor had also served in the Army's 101st Airborn Division at Fort Campbell, TMZ reported.
His girlfriend, Charity Robertson, confirmed Tumlin's death in a Facebook post, writing: "I’ve never experienced a hurt like this before."
"Our time together was one of the best experiences of my life. I’ll miss your big heart, caring spirit, infectious laughter, & oh man could the list go on," Robertson wrote.
If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.