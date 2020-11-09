Houston sisters helping Beirut victims

Lebanese sisters in Houston are doing what they can to help those who have been impacted by Thursday's fire and last month's explosion in Beirut.

HOUSTON — Lebanese sisters in Houston are doing what they can to help family and friends impacted by Thursday's fire and last month's explosion in Beirut.

“It was just very, very painful and sad," said Ghinwah Hachem. “When I was a teenager sometimes we would wake up in the middle of the night to the sound of bombs dropping."

Hachem was born in Lebanon and the recent events have been personal. Her father, who still lives there, barely escaped.

“Where he usually sits and stands is right by the windows," Hachem said.

The windows of her father's business were shattered and another friend’s home destroyed.

“Donating money did not give me any satisfaction only, we just wanted to take action," she said.

So, the chemical engineer now living in Houston combined her love of baking and her sister’s background in graphic design to start To Beirut, a fundraiser delivering homemade Lebanese cookies, crackers and granola.

“To get an idea of the food and the spices we eat back home," Hachem said.

She started selling to family and friends. Then, turned to social media where it took off.

“It really changed our mood, it changed how we were feeling," she said.

The sisters’ goal not just to connect others to the cause, but to the heart of the people.

“They want to rebuild, they want to give it another try, they just need a little push, a little help and support,” Hachem said.