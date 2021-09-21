Houston man dies in hunting accident in southwest Colorado

Hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a Houston man for prey and fatally shot him, officials said.

DURANGO, Colo. — An arrest affidavit says two hunters from Pennsylvania were trying to lure an elk in southwestern Colorado when one of them mistook a 31-year-old bowhunter for prey and fatally shot him.

The Durango Herald reports Gregory Gabrisch of Houston died from a gunshot wound in the San Juan National Forest north of Rico on Friday morning, and one of the Pennsylvania hunters was arrested on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide.