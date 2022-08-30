Historic flooding leaves more than 1,100 dead in Pakistan | Here's how Houston is helping

Videos show hotels being washed away and people plucked by helicopters from raging waters. It’s estimated that more than 30 million people have been impacted.

HOUSTON — Nearly a half million people crowded into camps after losing their homes during widespread flooding and the climate minister warned Monday that Pakistan is on the “front line” of the world's climate crisis after unprecedented monsoon rains have wracked the country since mid-June.

More than 1,130 people have died.

The rains have since stopped and floods in some areas were receding. But Pakistanis in many parts of the country were still wading through waters that filled their homes or covered their town's streets as they struggled with how to deal with the damage to homes and businesses.

Videos show hotels being washed away and people being plucked by helicopters from raging waters. It’s estimated that more than 30 million people have been impacted with more than 5 million displaced.

“We have never seen such downpour in such a short time,” the Pakistan Consulate General in Houston, Abrar Hashmi, said.

For perspective, the number of people displaced in Pakistan is more than the number of people in Harris County.

The Red Cross reports more than 2,000 roads and bridges washed away, as are millions of acres of crops and livestock, according to Hashmi.

Over the weekend, Houston’s City Hall shone in Pakistan’s colors, a show of support for the country and approximately 120,000 people of Pakistani descent that live in Greater Houston.

“I am so overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy support and also contribution,” Hashmi said.

The humanitarian need is great; water, food, tents, medicine and the basics to survive are in short supply.

Donations can be made through the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) or through the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, both sources provided by the Consul General.

Climate Minister Sherry Rehman and meteorologists told The Associated Press that new monsoons were expected in September. Monsoons have hit earlier and more heavily than usual since the start of summer, officials say — most recently with massive rains last week that affected nearly the entire country.

Pakistan is accustomed to monsoon rains and flooding, Rehman said, but not like this.