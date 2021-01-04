Housing facility for unaccompanied migrant children to open in Houston

The facility, which was described as a church hall usually used for large gatherings, will house up to 500 migrant children.

HOUSTON — An emergency housing facility for unaccompanied migrant children will be opening in Houston, according to a CBS immigration reporter.

The location of the facility has not been revealed, but it's described as being a church hall typically used for large gatherings. It will house up to 500 migrant children who have been taken into custody without parents or legal guardians. It's unclear when the facility will open.

Border Patrol officials said they’re encountering about 5,000 migrants a day, including more than 500 unaccompanied children. Officials said they expect numbers to increase in summer. Roughly 17,000 unaccompanied children were in U.S. custody as of Friday.

Last week, lawmakers got a firsthand look at the conditions at the border. Republicans and Democrats both vowed to make changes after visiting migrant facilities in South Texas. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn led a group of 19 Senate Republicans joining Border Patrol on a midnight shift Friday along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo County.