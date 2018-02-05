A group of 18 Republican lawmakers signed their names on a letter formally nominating President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace prize for his efforts toward peace in the Korean Peninsula.

Indiana congressman Luke Messer sent the letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Tuesday.

Today, 17 of my House colleagues joined me in nominating @realDonaldTrump for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/TJpJKW9JGH — Rep. Luke Messer (@RepLukeMesser) May 2, 2018

In the letter, Messer says Trump wored "tirelessly to apply maximum pressure to North Korea to end its illicit weapons programs and bring peace to the region."

The nomination comes after leaders of North and South Korea vowed to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. Messer credited the president's talk on the tightening of sanctions on North Korea for the progress.

The nomination is for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, as the nomination period for the 2018 Nobel Peace prize ended in February. 329 candidates are nominated for the 2018 prize, which will be announced in October.

Trump was also nominated for the 2018 prize by an anonymous American, but the Nobel Institute confirmed it was forged.

The last time a U.S. President won the peace prize was in 2009, when Barack Obama was awarded the prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

Former presidents Jimmy Carter, Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt have also recieved the award.

