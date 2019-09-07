Consumers have taken to social media to call for a boycott of Home Depot after the company's co-founder, Bernie Marcus said he would be donating to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Marcus spoke on his support of Trump in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While he criticized the president's communication skills, Marcus admired him for "boosting U.S. jobs, confronting China on trade and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression."

"He's got a businessman's common sense approach to most things," he told AJC. "Now, do I agree with every move he makes? No, I don't, but the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country I would say we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago."

RELATED: Trump raises $24.8 million in first 24 hours of re-election bid

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

Marcus also stressed that his political giving is much smaller than his philanthropic donations. "Every day of my life, there are new challenges for me that I want to get involved with," he told AJC.

Many on social media have criticized Marcus for his decision to support the president's re-election campaign. Marcus has been a supporter of Trump in the past, and also donated to his initial presidential run.

Many consumers posted on social media saying they did not want the money they spent at Home Depot to go towards Trump's re-election campaign. However, Marcus retired in 2002. The company told MarketWatch that he "isn't speaking on behalf of the company" and said that it is standard practice for the company not to endorse presidential candidates.